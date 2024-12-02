EasyBill integrates with online A2A payment service SmartPay

The partnership represents a new milestone for the digitalised payments in Romania, offering EasyBill’s over 45,000 users the possibility to issue invoices that can be paid digitally. Thanks to the proprietary new software technology, transactions are fully automated and are backed by high IT security standards.





The premises of a fruitful partnership

SMEs, travel agencies, entrepreneurs, and service providers will benefit from including an A2A payment option in Easy Bill invoices to their portfolio customers. As a result, customers can initiate the payment through a single click from the online invoice, and SmartPay will direct them to the bank, where they can authorise the payment.

The new service aims to fasten the entire billing process, without end-to-end users having to enter their card details. At the same time, the providers, EasyBill users, will deliver secure payments as they will not have access or the possibility to store confidential payment data. Thus, SmartPay’s integration with EasyBill will provide users complete and digitalised services, eliminating manual operations, while also benefitting from maximum security from their bank and faster operations.

Another plus is that EasyBill customers will receive their money directly in their bank accounts instantly or within 24 hours. The new technology eliminates any potential errors that can occur during any stage of the initiating payments process, and customers will enjoy easy reconciliation and smaller cash-out costs by comparison to card payment fees.





An accelerated need for faster, digitalised payments

As the Romanian market continues to increase, so does the need for a faster system that can process digital payments in real time. Romanian SMEs require simple, yet efficient digitalisation and business automation solutions, as well as smart and fast financing options to boost their revenues and become more competitive on the national and international market.

There is an increased interest, especially from suppliers, billing platforms, and ERP integrators for fast and secure digital transactions. The partnership between SmartPay and EasyBill will facilitate the development of faster and cheaper digital services, while also contributing to the scaling of A2A payments on the market, using the Open Banking technology.