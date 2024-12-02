EasyAsk introduces EasyAsk for hybris solution

EasyAsk for hybris will deliver semantic Natural Language search, navigation and merchandising services into hybris ecommerce websites, giving customers the following features:

• Language search that allows customers to find products using long-tail, descriptive searches or even voice input from smartphones and tablets.

• The possibility to create language product concepts which allow customers to search their own way using terms not necessarily in the product catalog.

• Support for derived attributes that allow you to create new categories and attributes from existing product information without the time and cost of restructuring your product catalog.

• A merchandising studio that allows merchandisers to self-manage promotions and identify cross-sell or up-sell;

• Internationalization and localization which enables the rollout of search, navigation and merchandising on sites in different languages and countries including English, German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

EasyAsk ecommerce integrates site-level product search and navigation functions and a Commerce Studio that enables marketers to control merchandising and promotions without the need for IT support. NetSuite’s SuiteCloud offering includes NetSuites SaaS infrastructure and the NetSuite business suite of applications: accounting/ERP, CRM and ecommerce.

hybris delivers enterprise software and on-demand solutions for ecommerce, multichannel commerce, master data management and order management. hybris provides a multichannel commerce software solution which integrates product content, commerce operations and a channel to assist retailers, manufacturers and other businesses in delivering an enhanced experience for their customers across the online, in-store and mobile channels. hybris has over 300 customers worldwide running more than 2,500 websites.