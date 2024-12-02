Easy Taxi raises USD 40 mln from investors

To use the service, passengers download the Easy Taxi global app, available for iOS, Android, Windows Phone and BlackBerry devices, confirm their pickup point and order a cab with the press of a button. Then, they receive confirmation of the name, photo and car model/plate of their pre-screened taxi driver, and they are set to be able to follow the vehicle’s location in real-time. Options like in-app payment, corporate accounts, favorite addresses, selection of service features, special discounts, passenger-driver messaging and ride history are available according to location.

Easy Taxi was founded in Brazil in 2011. Easy Taxi currently operates in 32 countries and 162 cities worldwide.

In recent news, Easy Taxi and mobile payments services provider payleven have teamed up for a mobile payment solution in Brazil which enables passenger to book and pay for their rides by card.