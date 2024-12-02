Easy Payment Gateway selects MuchBetter payment option

The MuchBetter application is now available to all businesses using the Easy Payment Gateway platform, letting their users deposit and withdraw cash with MuchBetter’s secure payments app. The service is particularly suited to iGaming and Forex merchants, two of Easy Payment Gateway’s core markets. The deal also follows MuchBetter’s integration with several high-profile gaming operators, such as 888.com, and increasing demand for MuchBetter among Easy Payment Gateway’s iGaming clients.

Easy Payment Gateway handles the technical integration to more than 250 payment methods for some of the biggest names in the iGaming space, via its secure API integration. This allows operators to add their players’ preferred payment options, now including MuchBetter, without spending additional money or resources integrating each individual payment option.

MuchBetter, operated by MIR Limited UK, an FCA-licensed and regulated e-money issuer, is the new payments application for iGaming. Available on Android and iOS, MuchBetter makes online, offline and contactless payments throughout EMEA. To find out more about this company in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated online payments company database.