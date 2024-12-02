EastNets launches AI-based fraud and money laundering tools

The company has showcased Swift’s global payments innovation (gpi) service, through which banks can provide cross-border payments, transparent bank fees and FX rates. It allows banks to credit payments to beneficiaries within seconds.

Moreover, EastNets’ flagship SafeWatch PaymentGuard (ENPG) product is also on display. ENPG is an AI-powered, anti-fraud technology designed to disarm financial criminals. It detects and acts on fraudulent Swift payments using machine learning, and it also makes the difference between genuine transactions and suspicious ones, helping banks to lower costs and reduce human errors.

Other initiative includes the real-time anti-money laundering (AML) solution, called EastNets SafeWatch360 Transaction Risk Radar (TR360), which is an AML tool used to help banks implement Swift gpi.