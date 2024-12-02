EastNets enables wire transfers in collaboration with Aptys Solutions

This alliance will offer a managed services platform for both domestic and international wire transfers, which provides small to mid-sized financial institutions a service that integrates multiple back-office systems and offers a connection to both SWIFT and FedLine Direct networks.

Aptys Solutions provides financial institutions with a unified platform to support all methods of payment including image exchange, ACH processing, wire processing, payments archive, Federal Reserve messages, in-network exchange (INEX) payment processing and mobile payments.

EastNets is a global provider of compliance and payments solutions for the financial services industry. The company develops and implements standardized and individual solutions against financial crime, and for risk management, monitoring, analysis, reporting and consultancy and customer support.