Easter spending to reach USD 3.4 bln in Australia

Food and beverage spending is predicted to be up 1.8% in 2019, while holiday and travel vendors are likely to be the largest beneficiaries, with spending in this category expected to grow 3% year on year.

Consumers are expected to spend approximately USD 1.5 billion on holiday and travel, and are projected to spend USD 28.7 million on fish and seafood, USD 157.2 million on alcohol, USD 69.7 million on pubs and bars, and USD 7.3 million on eggs.

According to Internet Retailing, the main reason for this increase is the late occurrence of Easter in 2019, which has pushed it closer to another public holiday, Anzac Day.