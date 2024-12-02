Earthport selected by Axis Bank to provide outbound cross-border payment services

Following the recent approval by The Reserve Bank of India, which allows Earthport to provide outbound cross-border payment services to banks in India, Axis Bank will become the first bank in India to connect with Earthports global payments network, which spans over 60 countries. Axis Bank joins a growing number of major banks that can, through a single connection with Earthport, send payments seamlessly to almost any bank account in the world on behalf of its clients.

This agreement also marks Earthports entry into India, in line with its strategy to become a provider of cross-border payment services to major banks, financial institutions, ecommerce companies and other payment aggregators globally.