Earthport enters cross-border payments agreement with US State Street

Earthport signed the contract in conjunction with partner Fiserv, which will provide information management and electronic commerce systems for the financial services industry. The partners will provide cross-border payments processing on their fully integrated platform.

Earthport, a global financial services organisation, specialises in the provision of a white label cross-border payments service. It operates globally and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2009 for the provision of payment services.