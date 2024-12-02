Earthport and Standard Chartered join forces for Asia and Africa markets

The deal to expand on the Asian and African markets comes after Earthport has raised GBP 26.6 million in a share placing, with the funds earmarked to strengthen its balance sheet, accelerate its expansion and presence in Asia, and for investment in North America and Europe.

Earthport, a global financial services organisation, specialises in the provision of a white label cross-border payments service. It operates globally and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2009 for the provision of payment services.

Standard Chartered PLC is a UK-based multinational banking and financial services company. It operates a network of more than 1,700 branches and outlets across more than 70 countries and employs around 87,000 people.