Earthport and Ripple Labs enter partnership for cross-border payments

Earthports new offering will integrate the Ripple protocol alongside its payments network and platform, bringing financial institutions the possibility to optimize their liquidity management and minimize the need to pre-fund a payment account while executing cross-border transactions.

Earthport, a global financial services organisation, specialises in the provision of a white label cross-border payments service. It operates globally and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2009 for the provision of payment services.

Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin) developed the Ripple protocol. The US-based startup is privately funded. Its team enables businesses of any size to build payment solutions and accelerate the movement of money globally.