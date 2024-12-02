Earnin raises USD 125 mln in series C funding

The investors included DST Global, Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital, Matrix Partners, March Capital Partners, Coatue Management and Ribbit Capital, according to Mobile Payments Today. The a16z Cultural Leadership Fund has also participated as an investor.

The company allows users to get the funds they earned and sent them directly to their bank accounts, without traditional fees, loans or hidden costs.

The Earnin community includes workers from more than 50,000 employers from every state in the US.