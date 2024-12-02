E&I selects Unimarket`s e-procurement solution provider for members

The contract was awarded in a competitive solicitation process and will give E&I members access to the full suite of modules that comprise Unimarket’s spend management solution. Unimarket’s integrated e-procurement offering includes purchasing, invoicing, payments, contracts, sourcing, expenses, and a continuously growing supplier marketplace.

Unimarket’s platform integrates with a variety of facilities, inventory, asset management, and user database/SSO systems, plus a range of ERPs and financial systems, including Ellucian (Banner and Colleague), Oracle, PeopleSoft, Workday, Blackbaud, Microsoft Great Plains, TechnologyOne and more. Unimarket is a certified Ellucian partner and the only e-procurement provider to offer both Banner IFeP and Community Source integration. Unimarket co-developed Community Source with its customers to provide a cost-effective way for schools to integrate their Banner ERP with Unimarket.