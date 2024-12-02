



The collaboration aims to simplify payment integrations and expand cross-border commerce opportunities.











The partnership leverages e& Enterprise’s unified integration APIs, allowing businesses to incorporate multiple payment methods through a single interface. This enables merchants to add the PayPal wallet as a payment option without extensive IT development, reducing complexity and simplifying operations.

Through e& Enterprise’s Payments Gateway (EPG) platform, businesses can accept PayPal transactions, facilitating digital payments and increasing accessibility for international customers. This integration is expected to improve transaction efficiency while supporting merchants in expanding their global reach.





Expanding cross-border commerce

By integrating PayPal’s payment network, e& Enterprise anticipates higher authorisation rates for cross-border transactions, boosting exports for UAE businesses. The initiative also improves payment transparency, allowing customers to track transactions and access options for carbon offsetting, aligning with sustainability goals.

The collaboration supports the growing demand for secure, efficient, and globally recognised payment solutions in the UAE. With PayPal’s extensive network of over 400 million active accounts worldwide, the partnership enables businesses to offer a widely trusted payment method, meeting evolving consumer expectations.

This move follows PayPal’s recent expansion as a payment option for major cruise lines in the US, reinforcing its strategy to broaden digital payment accessibility across various industries.

As digital payments continue to reshape global commerce, partnerships like this highlight the growing need for simple secure, and scalable solutions. By integrating PayPal into its payments ecosystem, e& Enterprise strengthens its position as a key enabler of digital transformation in the UAE. The collaboration is expected to drive innovation in the region’s payment landscape, offering businesses greater flexibility in transaction management and improving customer payment experiences. By improving payment integration and expanding cross-border capabilities, e& Enterprise and PayPal aim to help businesses in the UAE with more flexible and scalable digital payment solutions.