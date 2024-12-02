e& Egypt launches instant transfers via digital wallet

In essence, the service eliminates the need for physical branches or intermediary agents. The feature is currently active for all users of the digital wallet and allows direct fund receipt via mobile devices. It was developed in collaboration with Banque du Caire, which serves as the company’s banking partner for the initiative.

The introduction of this digital channel is in line with wider efforts led by the Central Bank of Egypt to reduce the country’s dependence on cash and expand financial inclusion. Egypt remains a major recipient of remittances, particularly from Gulf countries, making accessibility and speed important elements of financial service delivery.

Advancing a financial inclusion strategy

The new offering positions e& Egypt as the first in the e& Group’s regional network to enable such instant international wallet-based transfers. According to company representatives, the integration of UAE and Saudi Arabia corridors is considered a strategic step in meeting the everyday financial needs of individuals who rely on overseas remittances.

Officials from e& Egypt stated that the focus of the service is not only to reduce transfer times but also to support trust in digital platforms by providing secure and straightforward solutions. They also indicated plans to open additional remittance corridors in the future.

Alongside the service launch, the company has initiated a promotional campaign that includes prize incentives of up to EGP 1 million. However, these incentives are part of a limited-time marketing effort and do not affect the core functionality of the remittance feature.

By embedding international transfers directly into a mobile wallet, e& Egypt aims to streamline a process traditionally associated with delays and administrative overhead. The initiative marks another move toward digitising financial interactions in a region still heavily reliant on cash.