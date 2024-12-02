E9pay partners with Currencycloud

Following this launch, the new E9pay Collection Service will enable merchants and traders, as well as SMEs, ecommerce players, and exporters that are based in South Korea to send and collect funds efficiently and securely with customers around the world, starting with the US.

By integrating Currencycloud’s APIs into its already existing platform, E9pay will prioritise its plan to facilitate international payments for Korea’s globally focused B2B market.









Currencycloud’s recent partnerships and product launches

Cross-border payments platform Currencycloud offers enterprises and firms the opportunity to transfer money across borders and to make payments globally in multiple currencies. The technology provided by the company offers clients the possibility to transfer funds in an easy, fast, and secure manner by leveraging digital wallets and incorporating embedded finance into the core of their business.

In January of 2023, the UK-based company teamed up with capital platform Vauban in order to make the latter’s VS platform more accessible and secure for investors around the globe. Through integrating the APIs of Currencycloud into its platform, Vauban was given the possibility to deliver SPVs and funds in a faster manner, reducing the time of the processes from weeks to hours. An SPV was enabled to set up bank accounts for each vehicle instantly, as well as to run payment processing related to capital calls.

Vauban had the possibility to benefit from Currencycloud’s FX rates and wallets, which allowed the platform to operate in numerous currencies while reducing multiple possible FX risks. Following the partnership, VCs of any size, anywhere, could invest in startups whenever they wanted to while using Vauban’s platform.

Earlier in the same month, the firm announced its collaboration with money service operator Windsor First, aiming to launch a multi-currency account solution for the latter’s clients. Throughout this deal, Windsor First’s users were given the capability to optimise their overall B2B and ecommerce international payments processes in a seamless manner, while having access to a more extensive range of currencies at competitive foreign exchange (FX) rates.

Currencycloud was set to offer its services in order to improve Windsor First’s onboarding process for its clients. Moreover, customers were given the ability to accept and process multi-currency payments from numerous jurisdictions, as well as locally in areas such as the US, Canada, the UK, and multiple countries in Europe. Windsor First’s aim was on having cross-border transactions optimised for their customer base so that it became a simple digital payment flow for them.