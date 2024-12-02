E4E Relief taps Tipalti to speed up payments to people in hardship

Tipalti helps financial first responder E4E Relief deliver financial support globally, including awarding more than USD 60 million during 2022 in days instead of weeks.











Founded in 2001, E4E Relief offers a workforce solution to companies, allowing them to put their people first by delivering grants quickly and efficiently to support employees and other stakeholders during times of disaster or hardship. E4E Relief has distributed grants totalling more than USD 220 million since 2019.

Operating on a global scale, E4E Relief was faced with a unique set of challenges and risks which required a seasoned provider to join its existing network of payment solutions. In 2021, E4E Relief selected Tipalti as one of its global payments partners to scale its work internationally and continue providing relief to those in need with optimum security and efficiency.





Augmenting the payments experience

With Tipalti, E4E Relief can now diversify its payment options and increase the speed of disbursement in all currencies, a capability that was crucial in the organisation’s 2022 Ukraine relief efforts. Utilizing Tipalti as the lead payments partner, E4E Relief delivered more than USD 1 million in relief to Ukraine in a matter of days versus weeks, impacting individuals and families. The non-profit has since incorporated Tipalti’s automated solutions into its work more broadly, and as a result, awarded a total of USD 60 million to individuals in need around the world in 2022.

Officials from E4E Relief said they need to deliver relief to affected individuals efficiently and securely, all while ensuring a compassionate experience for the people they are helping. Tipalti enables them to do just that and provide vital financial support within one business day regardless of geographical location.

Tipalti’s executives stated that technology is more than just a useful tool. It has the power to do good and impact human lives in a meaningful way. Payments go beyond transactions, and they’re happy to support E4E Relief’s commitment to providing relief when and where it’s needed as soon as possible.





The demographics aided by E4E Relief

Beyond supporting individuals impacted by disaster, E4E Relief also offers charitable relief grants to those experiencing personal hardships, including short-term illness, loss of life, domestic abuse, vehicle accident, violent or non-violent crime, loss of job and unscheduled loss of child support or alimony. Furthermore, in a soon-to-be-released report, E4E Relief found a strong correlation between providing emergency financial relief and increased financial and mental well-being, productivity, engagement, and loyalty among the members of a company’s workforce.