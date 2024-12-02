E-wallet Touch-n-Go enters Singapore

The e-wallet was accepted as a local payment method at ComfortDelGro taxis in the country. The company mentioned its payment capability is available through a partnership with Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border digital payments operator.

As borders reopen and the country resumes its travelling traffic, tourists can opt between several digital payment methods, including e-wallets. By expanding its services to Singapore, the Touch’n Go e-wallet can tap in some of the over 1 million Malaysian tourists that visit Singapore yearly.

Touch’n Go is one of the most popular digital wallets in Malaysia, counting for over 17 million local users. Its latest collaboration with Alipay+ to enable cross-border usage of its services will allow travelling users to enjoy a hassle-free paying experience. As part of the promotional campaign of the new collaboration, clients can benefit from instant discounts when paying with their e-wallet for a ComfortDelGro taxi ride.