E-procurement provider JAGGAER selects DocFlow for its partner programme

DocFlow develops digital solutions to acquire, store, distribute and share documents and to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of business processes through workflows designed to meet the specific customer needs in multiple business areas, including contracts, governance and compliance, among others.

The JAGGAER ONE spend management platform is built with service-oriented architecture that enables a plug-and-play environment for customers to implement a variety of best-in-class solutions supporting spend management strategies, such as DocFlow’s Yubik. Yubik is an enterprise solution designed to facilitate collaboration between people: it allows companies to simply and flexibly organize work for practices, orchestrate resources, activities and commitments. The result is a solution that covers all procurement needs in both the public and private sector.

JAGGAER’s partner community is comprised of technology integrators, digital transformation consultants and advisors, channel and teaming partners, and third-party solution providers. JAGGAER partners include Accenture, CDW, Chainalytics, Choice Partners Cooperative, Deloitte, DocuSign, E&I Cooperative, Mastercard, Mercateo, riskmethods, and Science Exchange, among others.