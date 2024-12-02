E-procurement provider EU Supply secures contracts in Germany and Denmark

The e-procurement software provider signed as a new client a procurement service provider in Denmark, which is live with EU Supplys CTM solution, as well as two new clients in the Danish public sector, also live with CTM. Furthermore, EU Supply secured two new clients in Germany, one of which is live with CTM. CTM is EU Supplys complete tender management solution for supply and contract management.

EU-Supply supplies electronic procurement solutions, with a focus on tender management, sourcing and contract management. EU-Supplys Complete Tender Management (CTM) solution for supply and contract management used in various configurations by more than 6500 authorities within the EU and the five platforms handle more than 70,000 tenders each year. The CTM platform allows authorities to manage tenders in compliance with EU Directives, national legislations, and it meets EU requirements for electronic procurement solutions, as well as all national and international standards in the field: PEPPOL on-line validation of digital signatures, e-catalogs, and CEN / BII.