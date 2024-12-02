E-procurement provider Cloudia to supply Finnish government

Hansel put out the tender for procurement lifecycle services during the summer of 2019. The groundwork for the process was performed in cooperation with the customers of KL-Kuntahankinnat and is based on their specific needs.

The system that will be acquired is divided into modules that support the different phases of the procurement process, including planning and preparation, tendering, contract management and supplier management. The aim of the procurement system is not only to provide a solution for the publication of calls for tender or tender notices that comply with the Public Procurement Act, but to also develop processes and working methods with contracting entities. Additionally, it supports the further development of cooperation between different contracting entities, tenderers and suppliers.