E-procurement platform Unimarket unveils new user interface

The new version of the software features an updated user interface designed to enhance the user experience and enable greater productivity.

Unimarket 6 streamlines processes for users by enabling them to interact with the platform based on their role. Whether they are responsible for purchasing, contracts, invoicing, sourcing, expenses or reporting, the platform enables every user to move efficiently through their work. This role-based interface creates a platform for Unimarket to continue to build out features and functionality aligned to the needs of accounts payable specialists, buyers or contract managers.

In addition to the new role-based interface, other features and functionality in Unimarket 6 include a new catalog template that allows additional information to be included in the product description, enhanced search filters that allow users to refine results by tags, category, supplier and pack size, along with several new API integrations such as the capacity to send payments to the platform to be automatically matched to invoices and displayed to suppliers or uploading contract data into the platform from an external system.