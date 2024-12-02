E Leclerc rolls out national m-payment service

The first version of the mobile payment Paiement Flash app has been developed by Leclerc-owned Banque Edel in collaboration with Mobey, the Luxembourg-based company behind NFC and QR code-based mobile payment and loyalty platform Flashiz.

The solution is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and enables customers to link credit cards to the application and then use it to make purchases both in-store and online.

For online purchases, consumers are able to select mobile payment as a tender type during checkout. A dynamic QR code is then generated for the consumer to scan with their mobile device to complete the payment. The app also supports peer-to-peer money transfers.