E-Complish launches SMS text payment technology

E-Complish Text2Pay is designed to enable text message delivery, to be compliant with the FCC and Mobile Marketing Associations Best Practices and provides integration with all E-Complish solutions using their online payment system VirtualPay.

Customers are set to be notified via text messaging of their upcoming bill. Upon entering their preselected PIN, the customer can elect to pay their bill through E-Complish Text2Pay, using their securely stored payment information. The customers are able to select whether they want to use E-Complish Text2Pay as a reminder only service or reminder and payment service.