Dynamics, GMO Aozora Net Bank to launch interactive cards in Japan

The new card features a touch-sensitive keypad and digital display on the card for payments security. A consumer enters a pass code, known only to the consumer, into the keypad on the face of the card. The correct pass code turns the card ON so that it can be used in any swipe, tap, or insertion reader via a magnetic stripe, contact or contactless EMV chip.

Entering the correct pass code also activates the card’s display to show the consumers payment card number. The cardholder can select on the keypad whether or not a debit card or a cash card is to be used. In doing so, the card provides both debit and cash functionality on a single card.

This card works with the existing payment infrastructure and merchant systems (terminals and the like). Consumers may use the card wherever Visa is accepted.