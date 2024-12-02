As consumer demand for personalisation continues to grow, brands look differentiate their approach to providing relevant experiences at scale. Mastercard’s proprietary prediction models and aggregated consumer spend insights will allow customers across verticals – from retailers to brands to banks and beyond – to deliver greater personalisation on any digital channel.











Mastercard’s officials said that together, Mastercard and Dynamic Yield are deepening insight-driven personalisation. This joint innovation is an important step in advancing their mission to help customers make smarter decisions with better outcomes and showcases the impact and reach of their services.





Changes in consumer behaviour

While consumer behaviour has been in a state of rapid change over the past few years, the desire for more tailored, meaningful interactions has gotten stronger. According to McKinsey research, 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalised interactions, and 76% get frustrated when those demands aren’t met. And companies are noticing – 98% of organisations believe in the benefits of personalisation and plan to invest further.





How Element caters to customer’s needs

Element directly links select Mastercard services within Experience OS, the company’s operating system that organises applications in an open, modular, and fully customisable core framework. This unified approach will allow customers to build their own mix of Dynamic Yield and Mastercard capabilities to meet their evolving personalisation needs.

Within Element, subscribed customers will be able to leverage the following capabilities:

Reach new audiences using actionable, geographic spend insights based on aggregated and anonymised transaction data;

Apply Mastercard’s propensity modelling techniques to help issuers dynamically curate relevant offers, products, and content for existing cardholders within their personal banking platform;

Use Mastercard SpendingPulse to uncover regional spending trends and identify macroeconomic indicators of retail sales to power personalisation at the local level;

Identify relationships between products, locations, and product attributes with Market Basket Analyzer and use these insights to drive smarter personalisation decisions.

In a statement, Dynamic Yield’s representatives said that bringing insights from the Mastercard services ecosystem into Experience OS is a game-changer. From financial services to QSR to retail, companies can hyper-personalise the consumer experience in new ways. For example, by looking at consumer spending in one category, one can now analyse how it will drive usage in another, and then deliver tailored offers online or in an app based on those unique insights. And those efforts can be implemented no matter the industry.





Mastercard’s acquisition of Dynamic Yield

Mastercard acquired Dynamic Yield in 2022 to strengthen its suite of consumer engagement and loyalty services, helping brands deliver more effective and trusted experiences across channels. The Element suite of Mastercard applications and extensions are available for subscribed customers in Experience OS. Mastercard embeds privacy safeguards into all of their products and services in line with a thorough privacy by design approach and anonymises data to produce aggregated trends and insights. Mastercard employs rigorous standards to ensure the safety and security of data not only within Mastercard, but with all our partners and vendors as well.