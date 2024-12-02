Dyce Energy renews payments partnership with GoCardless

Dyce Energy has announced that it made a new contract with GoCardless to continue to collect recurring payments through Direct Debit. Currently 96% of Dyce Energy’s customers pay their monthly energy bill through GoCardless. The automatic Direct Debit payments, which pull the funds from a customer’s bank account on the day they’re due, have helped Dyce Energy stay in control of their cash flow through the COVID-19 pandemic and global energy crisis.











Streamlining on time payments for improved cashflow

The simplicity of managing recurring payments through GoCardless offers Dyce Energy greater visibility and security around cashflow, and helps their customer service and finance teams save time. Moreover, customers get a consistent and smooth payment experience.

This signing strengthens GoCardless’ footprint in the utilities industry and its position as an industry player in open banking. By offering both Direct Debit for recurring bill collection and Instant Bank Pay, its Open Banking-powered feature to collect instant, one-off payments, GoCardless acts as a full-service provider for any merchant that wants to take regular and ad hoc payments.

Officials from Dyce Energy said they’re happy to continue their partnership with GoCardless to keep providing their customers with fast and convenient Direct Debit payments. GoCardless ultimately gives them more control over when and how they get paid, and the round-the-clock support they receive from the GoCardless team has given them greater confidence in the solution. Getting the tech to do more of the work of managing and reconciling payments is vital to keeping their costs low, so they can offer competitive prices and maximise available resources to invest in growth.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from GoCardless stated that after a transformative few years for the energy industry, they’re happy to have helped Dyce Energy gain more control of their recurring payments, and are excited to continue this relationship. They look forward to supporting Dyce Energy’s growth by helping them not only get paid on time, but also to win and retain more customers.





What does GoCardless do?

GoCardless is a prominent player in direct bank payments. They help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than USD 30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Their acquisition of Nordigen means they’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data.