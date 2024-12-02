DX Exchange, Perlin to help struggling communities enter blockchain and crypto markets

The companies want to achieve their plan by enabling the trade of major stocks in digitised form on the blockchain. Thus, the aim is to help struggling retail investors own fractional shares in traditional stocks, such as Apple, Facebook, and Tesla, in digital ‘tokenized’ form.

The features of tokenization include: 24/7 access to markets, liquidity to asset owners, lower transaction costs, faster automated settlement, augmented compliance check security, and smart contract functionalities. DX Exchange also enables cryptocurrency trading, and combined with tokenized stocks, the company will enable asset ownership and investment in a range of innovative digital asset classes.

Leveraging these advantages of tokenized assets, DX Exchange allows investors to own and trade fractional interests in traditional stocks. By lowering the price barriers, retail investors, including those in the ‘bottom billion’, will be allowed to actively participate in the global equity markets. Investors will now be able to make fractional investments in major securities, including Apple, Facebook, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, Netflix, and more.