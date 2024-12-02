Dwolla, TransferMate partner for cross-border payments

TransferMate’s global B2B payments technology enables companies to send and receive cross-border payments. Dwolla connects businesses to the ACH Network to initiate payments within the US. This new addition to the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem gives Dwolla clients access to TransferMate’s global payments network in 162 countries and 134 currencies.

Businesses using TransferMate will be able to allow their end users to initiate a single payment, request payment or send multiple payments with one upload. Once the funds are transferred to TransferMate domestically, TransferMate makes the payment from its local account in the recipient’s country in local currency, with funds arriving the same day/next day.