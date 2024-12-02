Dwolla is modifying some capabilities on December 2016

Dwolla API will remain unaffected. The capabilities to send, receive, request, and hold funds in Dwolla account balances will remain fully functional and available to third-party applications via Dwolla’s API.

B2B transactions will also remain unaffected. Functionality and transaction capabilities between Businesses, Nonprofits, and Government accounts (i.e. B2B) will be unaffected by these changes.

Payouts to Personal accounts will stay the same. Personal accounts will continue to be able to fulfill ‘Payment Requests’ and receive money from businesses, nonprofits, and government accounts, as well as withdraw funds to connected bank accounts.

Paid features will remain unchanged. Next Day, Increased Limits, and other value-added features will be not affected by these changes.

Neverthless, Dwolla’s iOS, Android, and Windows mobile applications will no longer be available in the app stores. Certain account functionality and tools for Personal and Business account types on Dwolla.com and mobile.Dwolla.com will be removed or changed.

The ability to create and pay via Dwolla’s Forms and Hub pages will no longer be supported.

