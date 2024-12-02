Dutchie Pay is designed to reduce reliance on cash by providing dispensaries and consumers a new way to pay. A closed-loop automatic clearing house (ACH) solution, Dutchie Pay allows consumers to purchase cannabis products online while automating compliance so that dispensaries can focus on growing their business.

Approximately 90% of all dispensary transactions are handled in cash, creating inefficiencies with operations and added safety risks, as per the press release. Providing modern payment solutions is one of the biggest barriers remaining to normalising the cannabis shopping experience and is important for the industry to better compete with the illicit market and provide local and state governments with more tax revenues.

For dispensaries, Dutchie Pay fully integrates with Dutchie's ecommerce and Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, providing businesses with a single-vendor advantage to help streamline operations. Dispensaries no longer need to rely on multiple software providers and with this level of integration, retailers can significantly reduce human error, maximise sales, serve more customers, and generate more revenue. Dutchie Pay is immediately available to Dutchie customers across the United States.

For consumers, Dutchie Pay is a one-click digital payment option for cannabis products online and for delivery via a direct ACH bank transfer. Increasingly, consumers expect cashless, frictionless payment options free of ATM and additional service fees. Dutchie Pay allows consumers to connect their bank account and pay directly at checkout.