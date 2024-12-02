Dutch startup Finturi raises EUR 2 mln for invoice financing platform

Founded in September 2018, the startup has raised an angel investment of EUR 2 million from NetSam Participaties BV, which it plans to invest in growth and product development.

Finturi is currently working on building an invoice finance platform connecting businesses and financiers which is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2019. The team said that a later version of the platform will be completely peer-to-peer, and will also include clients of businesses. Finturi’s end goal is to optimise entire supply chain financing with the use of blockchain and AI.

Finturi plans on building a product that enables businesses to get a loan against invoices within 24 hours and provide financiers with a platform for investing in invoices with minimum hassle. Blockchain technology combined with AI can save costs as well as make processes faster and secure, said the company.