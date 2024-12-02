Dutch payment method iDEAL exceeds 2 billion payments

The first billion iDEAL payments took nearly 11 years to complete, while the second billion required less than 3 years. In 2018, consumers are expected to make more than half a billion iDEAL payments.

On average, 1.5 million iDEAL payments are processed daily. The highest number of payments is generally recorded on Black Friday; in 2017, 2.4 million iDEAL payments were made on Black Friday. This year’s Black Friday, about 3.5 million payments are expected to be made.

According to the press release, in order to mark the milestone of 2 billion payments, the brand and product owner of iDEAL will donate food packages to food banks around the Netherlands.