Dutch National Bank grants PSD2 Payment Institution license to 2Checkout

This licence supports consumer protection, promotes innovation, and improves the security of payment services within the European Economic Area (EEA). Moreover, the Payment Institution license, which will be “passported” throughout the EU in the near term, provides additional flexibility for European merchants.

The 2Checkout monetisation platform features ecommerce, subscription management, compliance, tax management, foreign exchange, and payment functionalities that merchants use to serve consumers and businesses worldwide.

