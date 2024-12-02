Dutch mobile startup Mobgen acquired by Accenture

Despite being part of Accenture Digital, Mobgen will keep the same brand, culture and operate from its offices in Amsterdam, London, and A Coruña and Malaga in Spain. The company has about 160 employees and its customers include ABN Amro, De Nederlandsche Bank (central bank), Van Lanschot and Insinger de Beaufort (a wealth management arm of BNP Paribas).

In February 2016, Mobgen started working on the implementation of integrated Apple Pay software with the Shell Motorist App and went live at the end of June 2016. Mobgen says Shell is the first gas company implementing a mobile payment solution in the UK.

Accenture is a global professional services company and provides strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations services. Recently, the company signed a ten-year agreement with Eurobank Ergasias to pursue a digital transformation of its subsidiaries in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Ukraine. Accenture will help build a new platform for the bank, dubbed “Intelligent Infrastructure”.