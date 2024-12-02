Dutch gas stations enable mobile payments with MyOrder

Users can pay in the app with the MyOrder SmartWallet but also with additional payment methods like PayPal, credit card and the Dutch payment method iDeal. The customer pays at the moment he stands in front of the pump — when the payment is successful, the pump is ready for use and unlocks.

The app will also provide the user with insight into their refuelling behaviour and spending habits, detailing where, when and how much they have refuelled.