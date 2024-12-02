Dutch fintech Bitsafe launches borderless basic payment account

According to the startup, this new account works just like a local bank account and allows account holders can make deposits, make payments and withdraw funds. Every Bitsafe account comes with a unique IBAN which allows sending and receiving payments globally, including to and from the SEPA region.

According to the company, thanks to new European legislation, Bitsafe is now able to accept customers from all over the world. All Bitsafe accounts will bear a unique Dutch IBAN. Funds in accounts are not stored with another bank, but with the central bank the company works with. This results in zero credit risk and immediate availability of funds.

Bitsafe’s products include providing basic payment accounts, receiving and sending SEPA transactions, merchant credit card processing services, issuing the Bitsafe Debit Card, domain name registrations with extended privacy shield, network privacy and security services and trademark protection services.