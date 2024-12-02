Dutch ecommerce value to reach almost EUR 25 bln in 2018

In 2017, ecommerce in the Netherlands stood at EUR 22.5 billion and it could grow by 11% to almost EUR 25 billion by the end of 2018.

According to Wijnand Jongen, CEO of Dutch ecommerce association Thuiswinkel.org, the share of online shopping keeps on growing in the Netherlands, thanks to a recovering economy and the improving consumer confidence in the Dutch economy. “It is nice to see that both online and omnichannel retailers benefit from this.”

81.5% of population shops online

The Netherlands has a strong internet user base as 97% of citizens are connected to the web and 84% of them are online shoppers. This means that 81.5% of the Dutch population is involved in ecommerce.

The average spending per online shopper in the Netherlands continues to increase. The average amount spend online grew from EUR 2100 in 2016 to EUR 2300 in 2017. Currently, ecommerce represents 24% of the total market. In spite of this, only 27% of Dutch citizens prefer to buy online, putting consumer satisfaction with ecommerce behind countries like United Kingdom (45%), Germany (41%) and France (35%).

What do Dutch users buy online?

Clothing is the leading product category in online shopping, representing almost EUR 2.3 billion. This is followed by IT products and telecom, both at EUR 1.5 billion. There are currently about 34,000 business-to-consumer websites and that number is forecasted to increase to over 38,000 in 2018.