Dutch ecommerce sector reaches EUR 10.6 billion in 2013

The study points out that the average online shoppers placed 9 orders in 2013, which means 1 extra order compared to the average e-shopper made in 2012. An increasing volume of orders were being placed online and among those, there were also more small orders.

Shopping online has become feasible both for small and big orders. An average order was worth EUR 109 in 2013, while the value of an average order in 2012 was about EUR 111. Cumulatively, 10.8 million inhabitants ordered products online in 2013 which is a growth of 2% compared to 2012.

Dutch people get more and more into online shopping via mobile devices. More than 2 million inhabitants placed an online order via smartphone or tablet in 2013. Still, the thin line separating online and offline shopping is about to vanish.

The Dutch ecommerce market is expected to grow between 9% and 10% in 2014 and reach sales worth of EUR 12 billion.

