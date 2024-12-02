Dutch ecommerce expected to grow in 2016 – report

Online retail industry is expected to increase by 12.1% (EUR 18.014 billion), ecommercenews.eu reports. The ecommerce industry was worth more than EUR 16 billion in 2015, according to the Ecommerce Foundation, an independent non-profit organisation, the source cites.

Cross-border sales increased by 30% due to the growth of online spending by 22% compared to 2014. Cross-border sales increased by more than 30% because 23% (3.2 million) of the Dutch citizens bought at least one item at a foreign website in 2015, spending EUR 513 million abroad.