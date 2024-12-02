Dutch consumers want banks to provide fingerprint authentication

The other half believe that biometrics-based payments are the future of banking.

Contactless payment was introduced in the Netherlands in 2013, but payments of more than EUR 25 require a PIN, and the security of contactless payments remains a concern in the country. More than 60% of Dutch consumers fear contactless skimming, and nearly 40% believe that the technology is generally not secure enough, according to Zwipe.

André Løvestam CEO of Zwipe said the research shows that contactless payments in the Netherlands is something that Dutch consumers want. However, he added, security has always been a concern. The fact that you still have to enter a PIN code when completing larger transactions amounts at the moment of payment makes the experience less frictionless and makes the average consumer hesitate to use it in the first place.