Dutch consumers spend EUR 6.58 bln online in H1 2014

These are the findings of the latest Thuiswinkel Markt Monitor, a study conducted by research company GfK, with help of parcel courier PostNL. Results have been published by ecommercenews.eu. Online spending during the period under review has jumped by nearly 6%, as compared to the corresponding period in 2013, the same source indicates.

In the Netherlands, the ecommerce sector represents 18% of all spending in the country. Almost 4% of all purchases were done online during H1 2014 and total online spending in 2014 is expected to reach EUR 13.5 billion, which also corresponds to a growth of 6% compared to 2013. The number of purchases is probably going to grow harder, by 8%, so total online purchases in 2014 will reach 110 million items.

In the Netherlands, there were nearly 11.76 million online shoppers during H1 2014. This means that 85% of the total population (of people at least older than 15) have bought something online during the period under review. The country has about 4 million mobile shoppers, which corresponds to 34% of all online shoppers.

The most used device for online shopping is the tablet. Of all online shoppers, 25% have used this device at least once for purchasing something via the internet. And 15% of all Dutch people have used their smartphone for ordering something online.

