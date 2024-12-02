Dutch companies test drone delivery to smart mailbox

This service is based on Parcer’s mailboxes, which are connected to the internet and allow consumers to have parcels delivered directly to their homes without them needing to be there, ecommercenews.eu reports. The two companies want to use drones to deliver parcels to these boxes.

The drones are programmed to open the Parcer boxes using RFID technology, after which they can drop the parcel inside the smart mailbox. “By removing the need for a human to place the parcel in the locker, deliveries can be scheduled at any time of day or night, and the boxes can be located anywhere that is accessible by air, whether that is a back garden or a balcony”, the companies state in their press release.