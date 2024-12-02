Dutch companies group pledges to pay SMEs within 30 days

Among them: Heineken Netherlands, Randstad, Jumbo, FrieslandCampina, KPN, NS, TomTom, Rabobank, ING, ABN Amro, PGGM, Schiphol, Havenbedrijf Amsterdam, ABP, APG, Cargill, Achmea, Enexis, Gasunie, Nederlandse Energie Maatschappij, ISS, Van Oers United, USG People, PostNL, Rijk Zwaan and Koninklijke Philips Nederland.

Betaalme was launched in November 2015, aiming to release EUR 2.5 billion in outstanding invoices for SMEs over a five-year period. The goal is that at least half of the 1,000 largest Dutch companies join, giving at least a quarter of Dutch SMEs easier access to liquidity.

Betaalme is a non-commercial, business initiative easing access to liquidity for SMEs by freeing up capital that is locked up in outstanding invoices. As part of Betaalme.nu, big companies underwrite a manifesto outlining how they arrange the processing of invoices in order to give their SME suppliers an easier access to liquidity. Betaalme.nu furthermore aims to make operators more familiar with digital billing and other issues such as supply chain financing. Betaalme.nu is supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in the form of grants.

The manifestos in which companies choose how they spend their participation in practice can be found on the Betaalme website.