Dutch banks partner Worldline to manage SEPA eMandate services, iDEAL transactions

The new eMandate services for SEPA Direct Debit are proposed by Betaalvereniging Nederland (BVN) and SEPA Credit Transfer is proposed by iDEAL, a payment method in the Netherlands. These partnerships mean that Worldline is now the processor of online, non-card transactions in the Netherlands.

The Worldline eMandate solution is based on the EPC Rulebooks. Consumers give consent via their bank’s on-line portal. The eMandate developed for the Dutch banks as promoted by BVN is compliant with SEPA Direct Debit regulations and it enables consumers to pay online with PC, tablet or mobile phone. In 2014, Worldline processed all 220 million SEPA Credit Transfers in iDEAL scheme.

