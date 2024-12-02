Dutch Bangla Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank launch m-banking services

Under the agreement between the two banks, BKB will provide DBBLs mobile banking services such as account-opening, cash deposit (cash-in) and cash withdrawal (cash-out) to unbanked customers in Bangladesh. All DBBLs existing mobile banking customers will also be able to get services from any of the BKB branches.

DBBL has about 1.1 million mobile money customers in Bangladesh, as well as 20,000 agents who provide account-opening and cash-in and cash-out services for customers.

In February 2013, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) launched a mobile banking service on telecommunication services provider Robi’s network.