Dusit International selects GlobalCollect to boost direct sales, online growth

The agreement enables Dusit to further grow direct relationships with its guests through its own online channels by accepting online payments from all major credit and debit cards through a single connection. GlobalCollect will furthermore provide Dusit International with Foreign Exchange management, fraud and chargeback monitoring, and consolidated remittance and reporting.

Through GlobalCollect’s strategic alliance with Sabre, online payment acceptance is now fully integrated in Dusit’s Property Management System (PMS) and Central Reservation System (CRS). By partnering with GlobalCollect for online payments, the company enables guests to pay for rooms and services in their native currency and with their preferred payment product, irrespective of their country of origin.

Dusit International comprises an international portfolio of hotels and resorts. Rooted in Thai culture and tradition, Dusit International creates a personalised welcome for all guests, and considers guest loyalty the key driver of its growth.

GlobalCollect works with many global brands in travel and tourism, including airlines, hotel chains and OTA’s, helping them accept a wide variety of international payment methods. In addition to processing online payments, the company leverages its expertise in payments in ancillary services such as fraud management, data analytics, and Foreign Exchange management.