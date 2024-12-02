Duotech improves its DT-ProPay payment solution

Duotech has announced an improvement to its payment solution, DT-ProPay. The enhanced payment solution is powered by a payment rule engine, an innovative service that automates payment decisions and processes. DT-ProPay evaluates payment transactions against a set of predefined criteria, including transaction amount, payment method, customer location, risk factors, and business policies.











Currently operational within Duotech's in-house platforms, the engine is set to be optimised for use by a wider range of external businesses. By directing transactions to the most suitable payment gateway, acquirer, or fraud prevention system, Duotech's DT-ProPay greatly enhances user experience, increases payment success rates, and significantly lowers business costs.





AI-powered finance solutions

Duotech's suite of products also includes a comprehensive range of fintech infrastructure and AI-powered finance products. With an elite copy trading system, Duotech revolutionises copy trading with AI-powered insights and automation, enabling traders to develop, share, execute, and copy trades on a single platform.

Harnessing the latest AI developments, Duotech provides algorithmic trading bots for rules-based or AI-driven automatic trade execution, freeing up traders' time while minimising emotional biases. Its cybersecurity and fraud prevention solutions implement AI-powered systems to detect and prevent cyberattacks, safeguarding user data and financial assets. Additionally, its compliance automation solution streamlines compliance processes by automating KYC/AML checks and regulatory reporting.





Supporting ethical finance

Duotech has also continued to contribute to social responsibility, recently collaborating with Vantage Foundation through its Joy For All Initiative. This underscores Duotech's commitment to making a positive impact on communities and aligns with Vantage Foundation's mission to encourage businesses to actively support their communities.

Officials from Duotech said that as a market leader in software solutions, they look to consistently pioneer innovations in the industry for their customers' benefit. Their enhanced DT-ProPay not only optimises payment processes but also signifies their dedication to staying ahead of industry standards. By investing in technology that lowers costs, enhances user experience, and ensures payment success, they enable businesses to thrive in the dynamic landscape of digital transactions.





What does Duotech do?

Duotech is a Singapore-based fintech solutions company specialising in consulting, designing, and engineering successful custom software solutions and mobile apps. Its team of experts is dedicated to improving business efficiency, productivity, and building competitive advantages by developing streamlined solutions to specific business problems.

Duotech is also fully committed to operating ethically, sustainably, and in a socially responsible manner, ensuring their solutions fuel innovation and contribute positively to the business landscape.