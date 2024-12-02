Dunxin to release supply chain finance mobile app

HiTon, through DXFs self-developed supply chain finance cloud platform, enables sellers to access credit for the sale of goods to buyer through logistics companies. The app is designed to help sellers receive payment on the same date of shipment by offering short-term credit support that shortens the accounts receivable period, which traditionally lasts for 7-15 days.

Dunxins Supply Chain Finance Cloud Platform is a technology-driven platform enabled by the big data analytics, cloud computing, AI, and mobile internet technologies. The platform is also built with a risk management system, which includes automated customer selection, fraud detection, and credit scoring and assessment.