Dunxin Financial Holdings to launch new supply chain finance cloud platform

‘HiTon’, through DXF’s self-developed supply chain finance cloud platform, enables sellers to access credit for the sale of goods to buyer through logistics companies.

The company has spent more than one and a half years on exploring the business opportunity in this market and six months on the research and development of the cloud-based platform. ‘HiTon’ is designed to help sellers receive payment on the same date of shipment by offering short-term credit support that greatly improves capital efficiency by shortening the accounts receivable period, which traditionally lasts for 7-15 days. By cooperating with Dunxin, the logistics company will be positioned to change from a pure-play logistics company into a comprehensive service provider by offering logistic, financial, and settlement services. The mobile app will be launched in May 2019.

Dunxin’s Supply Chain Finance Cloud Platform is a technology-driven platform enabled by the big data analytics, cloud computing, AI, and mobile internet technologies. The platform is also built with a sophisticated risk management system, which includes automated customer selection, fraud detection, and credit scoring and assessment.